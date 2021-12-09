Chemung County’s Office of Fire and Emergency Management receives accreditation

(WETM) – The Chemung County Office of Fire and Emergency Management has become the 13th county in New York to achieve accreditation through the NYS Local Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss accepted the award on Thursday morning at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport in a ceremony that included New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Jackie Bray and NYS Emergency Management staff.

Following the ceremony the County Executive recognized the county’s Emergency Management team, Civil Defense Director Vinnie Azzarelli, Emergency Management Office Director Jeff Gray, Deputy Emergency Management Office Director of Administration Kristin Card, Director of Central Services David McCormick, Director of 911 Services Douglas Houper, Administrative Assistant Penny Arnold and Chief Fire Coordinator Bud Baldwin.

“These are just some of the individuals who played a key role in this achievement, and on behalf of the residents of Chemung County I want to thank them for their efforts.”

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies.