Chemung County’s Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event coming up

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The event is free and for Chemung County residents only, no businesses allowed. Pre-registration is required and takes place by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County at 607-734-4453, Wednesday, April 28-Wednesday, May 19, weekdays only, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Items accepted include, but are not limited to: ammonia, antifreeze, arts and crafts supplies, household batteries, bleach, brake fluid, cesspool cleaners, drain cleaners, driveway sealer, dry cleaning fluids, engine and radiator flushes, floor cleaners, fluorescent lights (bulbs and tubes), gasoline, herbicides, insect sprays, mercury and items containing mercury, metal polishes, moth balls, muriatic acid, oil-based paint, old chemistry set supplies, oven cleaners, paint thinners, pesticides, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, radiator cleaners, rodent killers, rust preventatives, sealants, solvents, transmission fluid, wood preservatives and wood strippers.

Electronics, motor oil and latex paint will not be accepted.

For more details, please call 607-734-4453 or visit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website at chemung.cce.cornell.edu