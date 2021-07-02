Chemung River Combined Sewer Overflow Discharge in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Residents of Elmira were informed earlier today of combined sewer overflows being discharged into Chemung River in ELmira.

The sewer overflows are composed of rainwater and wastewater. The rainwater makes up 90% to 98% of the combined overflow.

Friends of the Chemung River Executive Director, Emily Marino said, “I have no doubt that the government officials and local government are taking measures to make sure to keep our residents safe, we trust them, they do a really good job in partnering with us. And the other soil and water districts in Sherman County, they will handle this to the best of their ability and continue to keep us safe as the great partners that they have been throughout the years.”

The rainwater was discharged as a primary system capacity relief after a heavy rainfall event when the rain exceeds the system capacity. An estimated 150,000 gallons were released into the Chemung River thirty minutes after midnight Friday night. This was a permitted combined system overflow discharge so no steps need to be taken by the public.

