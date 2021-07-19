Chemung River Flooding: Sewage and debris flowing down the river

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – As multiple days of heavy rain impacted the region, flash flood watches and warnings were issued. Rain gauge totals have not been the only thing on the rise as the Chemung River reached the action stage on Sunday. The river reached a height of 10.13 feet on Sunday and has since dropped a bit. More rain is in the forecast though, so many are watching to see how much it will rise again.

Impacts have been minimal so far as not much flooding has occurred. Emily Marino from the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed says “we have seen over the weekend that some of the boat launches have been under more water than usual. Roads have been closed but I have not heard of any damages to my knowledge aside from road closures.” Due to the rainfall and runoff, debris and sewage have been flowing down the river. Most of the debris is in the form of sticks and twigs. About 2-10% of sewage discharge was released since the heavy rain exceeded the system’s capacity.

This weekend, a kayaking rental program is expected to happen at the Chemung river, so Marino says they are closely watching the river levels to make sure conditions are safe to hold the event.