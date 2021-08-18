Chemung River Friends distributes river safety equipment to community members & fire departments

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung River Friends recently distributed 200 life jackets equipped with whistles, compasses, and thermometers to the community, local area Fire Departments, and Local Law Enforcement.

This was made possible by a grant received by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, and the PFDs were purchased from Hesselson’s in Elmira Heights.

Rescue throw ropes and safety helmets were given out to local fire department to help safety efforts around the Chemung River.

This distribution program was designed to improve river safety and security and promote safe utilization of the river. Law enforcement and rescue personnel have been consistently working with the Chemung River Friends to improve public security around the increased usage of the river.

“River Rescue Personnel are pleased with our efforts to safely promote paddling on the Chemung River, and we want to continue to meet their expectations,” said Emily Marin, Executive Director of Friends of the Chemung River Watershed.

For more information, please visit the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed’s website – www.chemungriverfriends.org.