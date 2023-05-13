CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — If your child loves to go fishing, but the equipment is too expensive, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed might be able to help.

Children between the ages of 5 and 15 that have experienced a financial hardship that has impacted their passion for fishing may be eligible to apply for the Joseph “Joey” Kish Memorial Fund. The fund provides up to $100 worth of river-fishing gear per child. This equipment could include fishing rods, fishing lines, bait, buckets, a fishing license for the child’s caregiver, and more.

To apply, Chemung and Steuben County residents can have or help their children write about their passion for fishing and what equipment they need. This letter and documentation showing your financial hardship can be emailed to director@chemungriverfriends.org or mailed to Friends of the Chemung River Watershed; 111 N. Main St. Ste 15; Elmira, NY 14901.

Awards from the fund are issued from April 10 through October 10.