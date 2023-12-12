ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed are asking for your photos of the Chemung River for a contest.

People who have taken photos of the Chemung River this year are encouraged to send their best pictures to the Chemung River Friends for the organization’s annual contest. Entrants will have the chance to win in one of the following categories: Our Beautiful River, Safe and Responsible Fun, Wet Paws and Claws, or Other.

Our Beautiful River is also broken down into four subcategories based on the season. Pictures that win in this category will have the river as the main subject while Safe and Responsible Fun pictures will focus on people safely enjoying activities on the river. All pictures submitted don’t have to be of the water itself; pictures that win in the Wet Paws and Claws category can feature animals in the river, around the river, or on riverside trails.

This contest will close on Feb. 1, and the winners will be notified by email. Everyone who submits photos will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card and some Chemung River Friends swag. The winners will receive special recognition.

Those who would like to enter the contest can email their best Chemung River photos that were taken in 2023 to director@chemungriverfriends.org. The email should include the entrant’s name, approximate date and location of the picture, and a caption.