Chemung River Kayak Rental Program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening this Saturday, July 24, is a kayak rental program on the Chemung River. The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed is partnering with Endless Mountain Outfitters to bring river kayak rentals and kayak shuttles to the Chemung River.

This event takes place every other Saturday and happens until October 2nd. The meeting site for the rental and the shuttle is the Grove Street Boat Launch in Elmira.

Executive Director for The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed, Emily Marino, spoke about how the event allows people to enjoy nature. “People are just happy to be outside on the river, it’s going to be a beautiful day. The temperature is right, the river levels have cooperated and gone down after all the rain. A lot of times on our paddles, people look at all the nature. So the great thing about the river that’s different from the lakes is it’s constantly changing. People just love the kind of meditative feeling of going on the river and being in the wild. It’s so quiet, it’s beautiful.”

This is a guided kayak river tour that begins at 9:00 AM on Saturday. This is a 9-mile kayak trip, and the shuttle will transport individuals to the launch site of Bottchers Landing. Registration is required as spots are limited.