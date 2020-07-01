Chemung Valley History Museum reopens with new exhibits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung Valley History Museum will reopen on Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m., according to The Chemung County Historical Society.

All visitors are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing in the museum. The front desk has added a plexiglass barrier and hand sanitizer has also been made available.

Visitors will be able to view three new exhibits when the museum reopens:

The Band Played On in the Howell Gallery:

Brass and cornet bands became a fixture in nearly every small town after the Civil War. From then on live music was part of everyday life. Musicians played with professional ensembles, club bands, and symphonies and sang in choirs. The Band Played On highlights the histories of local musicians, composers, and musical organizations.

Whole Cloth: Textile Industry in Chemung County in the Barn Gallery:

Since the early 1800s, there have been dozens of textile mills throughout the county manufacturing knit and woven fabrics and garments. Individuals have also produced their own cloth and clothing. Whole Cloth explores the various steps in textile production from processing raw fibers and spinning yarn to making fabric and sewing clothes. Learn about the tools used to make textiles, how the industry affected the area, and the science behind modern fabrics.

Mass Production in the Education Room: