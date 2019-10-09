Chicken sold at major retailers recalled

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 18: A saleswoman presents the photographer with a slice of dried ham at the 2013 Gruene Woche agricultural trade fair on January 18, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The Gruene Woche, which is the world’s largest agricultural trade fair, runs from January 18-27, and this year’s partner country is Holland. According to […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WETM) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that they are expanding a chicken recall originally issued about two weeks ago regarding products that could be contaminated with listeria.

On Sept. 28, Tip Top Poultry, Inc., a company based out of Rockmart, Georgia, recalled ready-to-eat poultry products “that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the USDA announced.

Stores in New York where these products were sold include Aldi and Weis. Pennsylvania Weis, Giant, Redners, and Aldi locations also received these products.

The original recall included products sold at Target and Trader Joe’s.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded products were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 and had product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999, according to the USDA.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the recalled ready-to-eat chicken products were used in products not originally covered by the recall. Some of those products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores, the USDA said.

The recall is listed as a “Class I Recall,” meaning that there “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

Some symptoms of listeriosis include “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms” and can be extremely dangerous to pregnant women, the USDA says.

There have been no confirmed reports of sicknesses due to eating the recalled products.

For more information and a full list of products and stores where they were sold, click here.