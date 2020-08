TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A child was flown to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Towanda Friday afternoon.

Towanda Police told WETM’s sister station WBRE that the fire broke out around 2:30 in the afternoon at a house on North Main Street. At this point, we don’t know the condition of the child.

Stick with 18 News as more information becomes available.