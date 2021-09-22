Child hit by a vehicle in Watkins Glen school zone

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police are investigating an accident on Monday morning where a child riding a bike was hit by a car in a school zone.

According to police, on Sept. 20 officers and EMS responded to an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on S. Decatur Street within the school zone. The child suffered only minor scrapes and did not require further medical attention.

No charges are being filed at this time but the investigation is on-going.

S. Decatur Street runs adjacent to the Watkins Glen Central School District.

Police say the area near the school is a high walking and biking volume area and that drivers should take notice of pedestrians in the area.