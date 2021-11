TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda will be holding a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check event on Nov. 21.

The event will be held at the State Police barracks on 295 Tomahawk Road in North Towanda Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents and caregivers who are interested in attending should bring the entire car seat along with the car seat and vehicle manuals.