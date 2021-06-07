Children facing the heat alone in cars

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The dreary and cool Memorial Day weekend with temperatures 20 degrees below average were followed this past weekend with plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. As temperatures reached over 15 degrees above average this past weekend, many enjoyed outdoor activities, and family time.

However, it is important to make sure you do not put any of your family members in danger. Leaving children or babies in cars happens more often than you think with most instances happening at supermarkets. The consequences of these actions range depending on the situation.

“If we find a child that is left in a vehicle and the conditions are dangerous for the child with the parents not around, one specific charge would be endangerment of the welfare of a child which is a class A misdemeanor”

In some cases, the police have to break into the vehicle while other occurrences are a more subtle method.

“Typically, what we would do is try to find out the owner of the vehicle. Being that they might know who is supposed to be in charge of the vehicle at that time. We can readily access the vehicle data through the DMV. We can run the license plate and find out who the owner is and a good phone number while we remain at the vehicle to continually monitor the child. If we don’t have a phone number, we can always go into one of the stores that we think they could be at.”

All of this is a friendly reminder to check your backseats before leaving your vehicles as the hot and humid weather continues this week.