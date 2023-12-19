CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Corning has announced its Christmas and New Year’s holiday skating hours to finish out the year.

The Nasser Civic Center will be open for select hours for the remainder of the holiday season beginning on Friday, Dec. 22, and continuing through Tuesday, Jan. 2. The ice rink will offer skating, stick practice and hockey hours.

The Christmas and New Year’s holiday skating hours can be found below.

Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Stick practice from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Open skate from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open skate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open skate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 27, through Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): Stick practice from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Open skate from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open skate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open skate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Regular skating hours for the center will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.