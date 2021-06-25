Christmas House hosting Chemung County Chamber of Commerce “Business After Business” Reception

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Christmas House will host a Chemung County Chamber of Commerce “Business After Business” Reception on Thursday, July 1 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at 361 Maple Ave, Elmira to celebrate their 39th season.

For all in-person Business After Business receptions, the Chamber will be following the same protocols

adhered to by the member host. Per The Christmas House, all attendees will be required to follow NYS

and CDC guidance regarding mask wearing and social distancing.

“Business After Business” Receptions offer Chamber members the opportunity to develop potential

business and customer contacts through networking with other members. The event will feature food,

beverage tastings by Hill Top Inn, Sweet-N-Saucy, Turtle Leaf Café, RYE Bar & Restaurant and Kool Treats

Entertainment. There will also be lots of fabulous door prizes.

Admission is $10 for Chamber members and guests; registration is required. To register,

contact the Chemung Chamber by calling (607) 734-5137, e-mailing info@chemungchamber.org, or

visiting the Chemung County Chamber website.