Christmas on Main Street is this weekend

WELLSBORO, Penn. (WETM) – The fourth annual Christmas on Main Street in Wellsboro is this weekend starting on Friday, December 13th and goes until Sunday the 15th.

Featuring historic ornament displays across 30 different Wellsboro locations. These ornaments were among those made in the Wellsboro Corning Inc. plant during World War II.

During World War II, Corning was asked to retool their Wellsboro plant to make Christmas ornaments due to the shipping embargo on European goods. Christmas ornaments were made in Germany at the time, and America was in need of 250 million handmade ornaments. Corning Wellsboro stepped up to the plate and started making them. Some of those ornaments made during that wartime are being displayed as part of Christmas on Main Street.

List of Events, Christmas on Main Street, Wellsboro, Penn.

A full list of events can be seen above. For more information on the event, visit their website.