SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Sayre Business Association will be hosting a Christmas Stroll in downtown Sayre.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include businesses and restaurants for the community to shop and enjoy.

There will be caroling, music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause, and even The Grinch, all there to enjoy the festivities.

The holiday cheer is free to the public and they hope to have a good turnout.