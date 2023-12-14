ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More than one hundred children and their parents were welcomed at the Ernie Davis Community Center on Thursday afternoon for a toy and book giveaway.

A way to help parents and children get gifts for Christmas they might otherwise not have been able to afford.

“So many kids, so many families are so stressed out this time of year that we need you all to come through and to share the love and to share that joy,” said Robin Ferrario, marketing manager of Ferrario Auto Team.

Wendy Lynn, operations manger of Seven Mountains Media said, “It’s just a way to brighten kids, here in the community, and I love the EOP saying, you know their motto is, it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. So this is a way to help kids, that might be a little economically challenged here in the Twin Tiers.”