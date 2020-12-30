Christmas tree pickup begins in Elmira next week

Christmas tree pick up in Hornell begins, but there is no rush

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira will begin picking up Christmas trees from city residents beginning Jan. 4, 2021.

All trees must be out by the roadside (not in the road) and ready for pick-up by Jan. 30 and be without any decorations. Trees can not have any bases, tinsel, ornaments, lights, garland, nails, or any other accessories.

Residents are also asked to brush the snow off of their trees so they can be visible for pickup.

Anyone with questions should contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.