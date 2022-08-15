ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – An Elmira church has been recognized for its efforts to help keep children safe.

The Southern Tier Church of Christ has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.



One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. The Southern Tier Church of Christ earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children® training to over 90% of its management, staff, and volunteers. This evidence-informed program is scientifically proven to help participants prevent and respond to child sexual abuse. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.



Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth-serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.





“Jesus said ‘Be careful. Don’t think these little children are not important.’ Our children are one of the most important resources entrusted to us. The tragic darkness of child sexual abuse needs as much light shined on it as possible. As a church, we want to help educate people, while providing a safe place for all, but especially for children.”

Justin Coffin, Evangelist



To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, please visit www.D2L.org/education/partner-in-prevention



About Southern Tier Church of Christ: The Southern Tier Church of Christ has been meeting in the Elmira area since 1957. We strive to work and worship together as a New Testament local church. Our purpose is to provide an environment in which Christians can grow and flourish into the image of Jesus Christ. Additionally, we work together in spreading the Gospel of Christ to our friends, family, and neighbors. Our aim is that they too, receive the forgiveness of sins and the hope of eternal life.



About Darkness to Light: Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Through education and awareness, the organization seeks to create a safer world for children to grow and thrive. Darkness to Light’s flagship program, Stewards of Children®, is a one-of-a-kind, award-winning training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. More than 1.4 million adults have been trained using the program. For more information, visit www.D2L.org.



Organizations or individuals interested in the Stewards of Children training should contact:

Teri York Brown, Community Education & Awareness Coordinator

Chemung County Child Advocacy Center

304 Hoffman St., Elmira, NY 14905

Family Services of Chemung County, Inc.

Phone: (607) 737-8449

Fax: (607) 737-8444

Southern Tier Church of Christ website

Southern Tier Church of Christ Facebook Page

Southern Tier Church of Christ Instagram