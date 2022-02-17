City of Corning distributing free masks and COVID tests

CORNING, NY (WETM) — Great news for Corning residents looking to stay safe through the Omicron surges. The city government will be distributing KN-95 masks and home test kits on Friday February 18th.

The event starts at 12 noon and will go until 2 pm at the Corning Fire Department at 2 Corning Boulevard. Supplies are limited and the event is first come first serve.

“We are appreciative of Steuben County’s efforts to make these masks and test kits available for our Fire Department to distribute” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. Fire Chief Brad Davies is happy to be hosting the event, saying “The Corning Fire Department is proud to continue its efforts to limit the spread of COVID in our community.”

If you do test positive for COVID-19, please contact the Steuben County Public Health Department or fill out the form on their website, linked here.