ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public Works has announced that the paving of several city streets will begin next Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The DPW says that the paving of the streets will occur on Tuesday, September 20 through Friday, September 23, weather depending. The paving process comes after Elmira roads were milled earlier this September.

The Streets that will be paved are listed below:

South Main Street – Main Street Bridge to Hudson Street

Collin Street – Cypress to South Avenue

Clinton Street – Park Place to Columbia Street

Johnson Street – Washington Avenue to Tompkins Street

Foster Avenue – Second Street to Fassett Road

Mill and Fill road projects typically remove the top 2-3 inches of asphalt and replace it. The DPW says that Mill and Fill projects can add 10 years to roads with routine maintenance.

The City of Elmira says that notices will be distributed to affected residents prior to the start of each road paving, and customers should remove their vehicles from the street and out of their driveways before 6:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about the process, you can call the DPW at (607) 737-5750