City of Elmira announces waste pickup times during the Holidays

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- To allow Public Works employees the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their families, Thursday’s (12/24/20), Solid Waste Collection for the City of Elmira will be picked up as normal on Thursday morning.

Friday’s (12/25/20), Solid Waste Collection for the City of Elmira will be picked up Thursday evening.

City Residents who have a Friday pick up schedule are asked to place their garbage and recycling to the curb on Thursday evening before 6:00 PM.

For the safety of our employees, please do not place bins, bags, or cans on top of snowbanks. If possible, place items at the end of a driveway or opening in front of the sidewalk.

