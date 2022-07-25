ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira announced today that current Fire Marshal Andrew Mallow will be appointed to Fire Chief.

The announcement was made today by City Manager Michael Collins. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who will be retiring early next month.

Mallow has been with the Elmira Fire Department since March 1999. During his tenure, he has served as a Fire Fighter, a Lieutenant, and most recently as Fire Marshal. Mallow also served as Union President for Local 709. He currently resides in Pine City with his wife Stacie.