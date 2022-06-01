ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira’s Compost Facility is now open at the Department of Public Works. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Materials allowed at the Compost Facility include grass, leaves, shrubs, twigs, plant material, branches, and other yard waste.

Plastic bags must be emptied of their contents. A dumpster is located at the facility for your empty plastic bags. Paper bags are allowed and do not need to be emptied.

No construction debris, fencing, concrete, or metal is allowed to be dumped.