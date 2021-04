MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 09: Autumn leaves are seen on the sidewalk on December 09, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira will reopen its compost facility at the Department of Public Works on May 3. The facility will be open from 7 am – 3 pm, Monday thru Friday.

Allowable materials at the compost facility include grass, leaves, shrubs, twigs, plant material, branches, etc.

Plastic bags are not allowed, and must be emptied of their contents. Paper bags are allowed and do not need to be emptied.

No construction debris, fencing, concrete or metal will be allowed.