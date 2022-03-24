ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has been cutting down trees in Woodlawn Cemetery and the Mark Twain Golf Course, citing potential danger to visitors.

The City posted an explanation saying that while the trees may look healthy on the outside, many are rotting inside. At the March 24 City Planning Commission meeting, the City explained that the dying trees create a hazard for visitors at the cemetery and golf course, as well as presenting a danger to the gravestones themselves.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins explained that some of the American Rescue Plan money the City received was put toward tree removal. He added that the Mark Twain Golf Course tree removal is finished with the current round of ARP funds, but will likely need more trees taken down in the future.

18 News will follow the status of the tree removal and provide updates as they become available.