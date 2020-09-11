City of Elmira developing grant application to address homelessness, survey available

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira’s Department of Community Development developing a grant application to address housing displacement and homelessness.

The Department is seeking input from City residents who have in the past dealt with, or are currently dealing with, housing challenges.

Survey responses will be collected from Sept. 11-28 through an online survey or contacting the

Department of Community Development at 737-5691 for a hard copy.

The project is in partnership with Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler; Chemung County Department of Social Services; the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc; and Legal Assistance of Western New York.