City of Elmira finishes up work on potholes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the winter season nears, the City of Elmira is finishing up work on potholes around the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Chemung County Jason French has released the following statement:

“I’m sure there are a few potholes left, but for the most part we have covered every road in the city with our hot patch crew or our county spray-patcher truck.

Please call if residents notice potholes, we will do our best to get them fixed by the time the blacktop plants close (2nd – 3rd week of November usually).

We will have overlaid approximately 55 City roads and milled and filled 16 City roads by November 15th over the last two years. We have caught up tremendously on city streets.

We do live in upstate NY so unfortunately there is no 100% getting rid of potholes but we are further ahead on road maintenance than we have been in many years.”

Contact the City of Elmira Public Works Department for more information.