City of Elmira launches ‘Adopt-a-Hydrant/Traffic Signal Box’ program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’ve been driving around the city of Elmira, you may have noticed bright and colorful fire hydrants or even decorative traffic signal boxes.

It’s all a part of a plan to partner local artists with the city of Elmira for the ‘Adopt-a-Hydrant/ Traffic Signal Box Program’.

From the corner of Hudson and South Walnut Street throughout the city of Elmira, artists are showcasing their talents to attract tourists and encourage pride in the city.

“This traffic signal box, ‘Eagles of the Chemung’ done by Rod Reynolds and his assistant Maddison Reynolds helps to draw people’s attention,” said Brent Stermer, the 2nd District Councilman for the City of Elmira.

“As they’re near this traffic signal box and they’re crossing this bridge you can see eagles and birds of prey, so the public art is used to help bridge people and make them more aware of their communities,” said Stermer.

If you are interested in adopting a hydrant or traffic signal box of your own, click here.