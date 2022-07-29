ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the City had received multiple complaints about garbage and feces under the bridge.

City officials met with the people under the bridge and told them to leave, Collins said, adding that the City will remove the encampments if the people don’t vacate voluntarily.

Collins also said that Catholic Charities offered to help, but the people in the encampments reportedly declined.

The City of Elmira received over $1 million in homeless assistance funding from the American Rescue Plan in April 2021. Officials then released a survey asking residents how they think the money should be spent. Some of the most common responses included mental health treatment and affordable housing.