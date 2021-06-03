City of Elmira rental assistance program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Federal funds have been allocated on the local level to help those who are in need of rental assistance because of the pandemic.

Emergency Cares Act Funding from the federal government has been given to the the Department of Community Development for the City of Elmira due to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding aims to address COVID related financial issues within the city of Elmira. Some of the funding is specifically directed toward a rental assistance program.

The Elmira Director of Community Development, Emma Miran, spoke about how this funding aims to help those impacted by the pandemic. “This program is for individuals within the city of Elmira that are struggling to pay rent because of COVID. It could be because they got laid off or because they are struggling financially.” Miran says the program is for those who cannot make their monthly rent payments and can provide financial help for up to six months.

Individuals can reach out to the city to the Department of Community Development to apply. Those wishing to apply for the rental assistance program do have to be eligible based on income along with providing proof they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.