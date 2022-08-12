ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Mallow was sworn in as the new Elmira Fire Chief during a ceremony at the Elmira Fire Department Headquarters today.

The Ceremony was held at the EFD Headquarters on W. Second Street today, August 12, 2022. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who retired on August 11, 2022.

Mallow has served with the Elmira Fire Department since March 1999. During his tenure, he served as a Fire Fighter, Lieutenant, and most recently as Fire Marshal. He also served as the Union President for Local 709.