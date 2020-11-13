City of Elmira unveils $38.5M budget

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira laid out their proposed $38,571,122 2021 budget on Friday morning with a 1.97% property tax increase with “essential spending only.”

In the proposed budget, the city projects to mirror their revenue and expenses in 2021 and use $450,000 from their general fund to offset costs. They ended 2019 with a $2.8 million profit and used that money to add to their general fund.

The city has also proposed maintaining a hiring freeze that was implemented in 2020 due to COVID-19. Any new hires would have to be independently approved by City Manager Mike Collins.

City employees will also be moved to a new health care plan to avoid a price increase, though the city says that health care coverage will remain the same on a new plan.

City Manager Mike Collins also announced that the city has entered into a new four-year contract with the Police Benevolent Association, making it the fourth local union to be under contract with the city.

In highlighting the revitalization of downtown Elmira, the city outlined several projects that had been or are almost completed, including the LECOM campus, Elmira Tea and Coffee House, Walnut Street bridge, and Gerard apartments.

The Centerway parking garage will undergo renovations 2021, and the Lake Street pedestrian bridge is also expected to be completed in 2021.

Nearly $9 million will be dedicated to roads and bridges next year with funding coming from both the state and federal government.

Construction on West Water Street and Bladwin are also expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. The 667 Apartments near LECOM are also expected to have their first units ready by the spring of 2021 and the rest of the building will be ready in 2022.

The New York State Attorney General’s office will also be providing funding for Neighborhood Revitalization Projects and there are new policies for code enforcement and neighborhood housing.

The city is also getting a lead hazard reduction grant

Despite the decrease in spending this year, the city says it has four goals: Continue their working relationship with Chemung County, explore shared service agreements, increase the general fund, and maintain services for the community.

A full copy of the budget is available below:

A Powerpoint from the presentation is available below: