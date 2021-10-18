City of Hornell to offer COVID-19 testing

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received the following press release early Monday morning.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally and the need for health care and testing increases, City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley announced that the City of Hornell will be partnering with Steuben County Public Health to offer COVID-19 rapid testing at the Hornell Community Arts Center this week.

“Our health care workers are doing everything they can to keep our community safe and healthy, with the recent rise in cases they need to be able to focus on patient care,” said Mayor John Buckley. “I am proud to be able to take some of the burden off from them, by offering an additional testing location here in the city”.

Testing will be available to the public on Tuesday, October 19th from 9 am to 1pm and on Thursday, October 21st from 12 pm to 4 pm, at the Hornell Community Arts Center, 58 Broadway Mall, no appointment is necessary. Residents are asked to wear a mask at all times and remain onsite for approximately ten (10) minutes.

“We applaud and fully support this effort to keep our community safe,” said Bryan O’Donovan, St. James Hospital president and CEO. “We have treated many COVID patients at the hospital recently, and anything we can do to identify infected cases early will help slow down transmission of the virus”.

Test kits will be provided by Steuben County Public Health, with testing to be administered by the Hornell Fire Department. The City of Hornell successfully partnered with Steuben County Public Health earlier this year to offer a vaccine clinic at the same location.

“Steuben County is again pleased to partner with the City of Hornell on this testing program,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “Mayor Buckley, Chief Brzozowski, and their entire team have been incredibly supportive in all of our collective COVID-19 response efforts, and we again thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

All residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Anyone in need of testing on the above dates is strongly encouraged to visit the Hornell Community Arts Center at 58 Broadway Mall. For more information please call (607) 324-2100.

“I am very thankful to our partners at the County for providing the test kits, allowing us to open this testing site,” said Mayor John Buckley. “It will take all of us working together to keep our community safe and healthy, and to keep the stress off our healthcare system.” “