City of Ithaca sees uptick in violent crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Ithaca has seen an uptick in violent crime since the beginning of the new year, leaving local law enforcement surprised by the surge.

Weapons-related crimes have been seen going up since the start of 2022, many of these crimes are committed without suspects being caught.

In the past three weeks alone, five cases of violent crime have been reported in terms of stabbings, arson, and shootings.

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne says that even when these crimes happen there are people that have information about the incidents and have to open themselves up in order to make the community safer.

