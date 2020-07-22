City spotted cleaning area near homeless camps

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has been years and there is still a continuation of homeless camps being set up near the Chemung river, underneath the Clemens Center bridge.

The city was seen clearing out the area near the homeless camps near the southern side of the Clemens Center bridge.

Catholic Charities say that they are doing everything that they can to make sure that resources are available.

“Our director of emergency services was just under the bridge last week talking to the folks that were staying under there. She has regular contact with them, they are making sure that they get food, and water and make sure that they have resources,” said Katie Rhodes, Development & Marketing Coordinator of Catholic Charities.

18 News also spoke with the Elmira Police Department, Deputy Chief of Police, Anthony Alvernaz, who said in part: “Our officers engage in conversations with those who frequent the areas and remind them to be responsible and clean up after themselves. Services are extended to these individuals.”