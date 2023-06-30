CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning restaurant is receiving support from the community on social media.

The restaurant is family owned. For years, the family brainstormed about how it could run a restaurant and use recipes passed down over the years.

“We always cooked. All the family has different recipes and stuff. So, we always gathered, you know, at somebody’s house. We’d invite friends over for barbecue and stuff and then um, you know, they’d wanna try some of our food and it went from there.” said employee John Ray Daniels.

“We’re, like, the front faces of it. So, we’re at the register, we answer the phone. We greet the customers when they walk in. and we’re a friendly face when you first come.” said employee Eurissa Marcelle.

The restaurant opened for business two years ago and outgrew its location at the Corning American Legion Hall. So it opened a new location at 2 Wicks Boulevard in South Corning.

In its short time in business, it’s already getting high praise from customers.

“They’re telling us this is the best food they’ve had in a long time. especially our fish.” said Daniels.

“People actually drive from, like, Pennsylvania to come and eat our food. Always come from Elmira, Ithaca. they come from all over.” said employee Jesslynne Simmons.

The owners grew up here and say they want to share their food with the community. They say the end goal is to expand to an even larger building so customers can sit down and eat.

“We wanna go expand a little bit bigger because right now, we’re small and we’re limited in what we can do. we’re getting, you know, people wanna come in and sit. we’re mainly take out.” Daniels noted.

They say catering is also a possibility in the near future.