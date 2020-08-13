Classic cars, music coming to Eldridge Park this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eldridge Park FOR WEB_1458341620768.jpg

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Classic cars and the band Blue Eyed Soul will be on hand at Eldridge Park on Saturday, August 15, in Elmira.

The cars will be on display from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Blue Eyed Soul plays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food specials will include $1 hot dogs, $2.50 hamburgers, and $2 Root Beer Floats.

Those who attend the event are asked to please utilize face masks and follow social distancing protocols.

“We are pleased to have collector cars on the midway at Eldridge,” said Dale Bryant of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society. “Come out and enjoy the park, the cars and the great music.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now