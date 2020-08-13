Classic cars, music coming to Eldridge Park this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Classic cars and the band Blue Eyed Soul will be on hand at Eldridge Park on Saturday, August 15, in Elmira.

The cars will be on display from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Blue Eyed Soul plays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food specials will include $1 hot dogs, $2.50 hamburgers, and $2 Root Beer Floats.

Those who attend the event are asked to please utilize face masks and follow social distancing protocols.

“We are pleased to have collector cars on the midway at Eldridge,” said Dale Bryant of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society. “Come out and enjoy the park, the cars and the great music.”