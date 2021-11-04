Clayton murder case featured in CNN Headline News docu-series

(WETM) – The murder case of Kelley Stage-Clayton will be featured in the season premiere episode of CNN Headline News (HLN) Lies, Crimes & Video.

The episode “Poker Night Murder” (Kelley Stage Clayton) covers “the twisted murder story of a young mother by an unlikely killer, witnessed by her child,” in the Town of Caton in 2015.

Asst. District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco sits down for her first TV interview about the murder of Kelley Stage-Clayton. She takes us inside the evidence, the crime scene, and how they uncovered a murder-for-hire plot staged on poker night.

The episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on Nov. 14

Young mom of two, Kelley Stage Clayton, is found brutally murdered in her home after her husband returns from a night of poker. Her young child witnesses the crime and reveals shocking details to investigators.

Stage-Clayton’s husband, former Elmira Jackals hockey player Thomas Clayton, was found guilty of first degree murder in February 2017, in the murder-for-hire plot. Michael Beard confessed to being hired by Tom Clayton to murder Kelley Stage-Clayton and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A third man in the case, Mark Blandford, pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter for his role in the case.

Clayton’s attorney, Brian Shiffrin, argued in a Rochester-based appellate court on April 10, that the prosecution’s case lacked solid evidence, claiming that cell tower technology and cellphone anaylsis, which largely provided the basis for the conviction, is non-scientific.

The series is produced by HLN Investigations with Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

The Clayton case has previously been featured on NBC’s Dateline and ABC’s 20/20.