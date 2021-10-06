Clean heat campaign launching in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Horseheads and the Village of Horseheads are launching community campaigns for clean heating and energy efficiency in partnership with HeatSmart and Mothers Out Front.

Want to Lower Your Home Energy Bills? Find out about rebates and tax credits for heat pumps for heating and cooling, heat pump water heaters, and weatherization. Additional grants are available for low-to-moderate-income households that can cover half or all of the cost.

Those interested can sign up with HeatSmart via a form to get a free assessment for home energy improvements. The form can be found here.

A successful campaign will result in greater comfort and energy savings for participating households, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and grant funding for municipalities

For more information about this campaign, there will be a Clean Heating and Cooling Webinar at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Pre-registration is required and can be found here. After registration is completed applicants will receive a confirmation email with more information about joining the meeting.