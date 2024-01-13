ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — If your New Year’s resolution was to declutter your home, consider attending the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County’s upcoming workshop.

CCE Chemung will be holding a four-part workshop series called “Clear the Clutter” from Jan. 17 through Feb. 7. Workshop attendees will learn about organization styles, habits that produce clutter, and how to get rid of excess items from noon until 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Each participant will also make a personal plan to reduce their own clutter. Attendees are welcome to bring a bagged lunch to eat during each class.

Those who would like to attend this workshop series will need to register ahead of the first class. People can register online through CCE Chemung’s website, by calling 607-734-4453 ext. 216, or by emailing jackiespencer@cornell.edu. Those who register for this workshop series should plan on attending all four classes.

This workshop is part of CCE’s Lunch and Learn series. Clear the Clutter will be held at CCE Chemung’s building, located at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira.