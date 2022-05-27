ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center has announced its lineup of the upcoming season’s Broadway series, featuring five hit musicals.

The M&T Bank-sponsored Broadway series will kick off next fall with the biographical “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.” This will be followed by On Your Feet, and then “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” after the new year. The season will finish off with “Tootsie” and, finally “Legally Blonde – The Musical.”

The dates and times for each show are below:

Information for each show is available on the Clemens Center website. Broadway Series subscriptions are also available to buy in advance. Anyone with questions can call the box office at 607-734-8191 or 1-800-724-0159.