ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center is welcoming students and teachers back to live School-Time shows with its 2022-23 Mary Tripp Marks Series.

For younger students, the lineup includes:

*Dates/times/program/protocols subject to change.

Upper elementary students can see:

*Dates/times/program/protocols subject to change.

Group and/or single tickets can be purchased by contacting the Clemens Centers school-time coordinator at 607-735-2777 or at janices@clemenscenter.org

The Clemens Center says that “the programs are made possible in part through contributions made to the Center’s Endowment Fund in memory of Mary Tripp Marks and her concern for the cultural enrichment of children”.