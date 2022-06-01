ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center is welcoming students and teachers back to live School-Time shows with its 2022-23 Mary Tripp Marks Series.
For younger students, the lineup includes:
- Click, Clack MOO – December 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- The Magic School Bus: Lost In The Solar System – March 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- The Pout-Pout Fish – May 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
*Dates/times/program/protocols subject to change.
Upper elementary students can see:
- The Lightning Thief – December 6, 2022, at 10:00 am and 12:30 pm
- Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad – March 10, 2023, at 10:00 am and 12:30 pm
- ENCORE!! – March 24, 2023, at 10:00 am
*Dates/times/program/protocols subject to change.
Group and/or single tickets can be purchased by contacting the Clemens Centers school-time coordinator at 607-735-2777 or at janices@clemenscenter.org
The Clemens Center says that “the programs are made possible in part through contributions made to the Center’s Endowment Fund in memory of Mary Tripp Marks and her concern for the cultural enrichment of children”.