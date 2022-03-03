Clemens Center bringing Broadway to Elmira

Theater goers rejoice! Broadway is coming to the twin tiers at the Clemens Center, with shows like South Pacific, Cats, Fiddler on the Roof and more.

Karen Cromer, the executive director of the Clemens Center, said she was very excited to be back in the action. “We’re up and running, and audiences are coming back. It’s been a very challenging but very exciting time for us and we’re looking forward to bigger and better going forward.”

M&T Bank’s Regional President, Peter Newman, said that he was delighted to have the bank be the title sponsor of the 2022 Broadway Season at the Center. “It clearly enhances our community from a quality of life perspective, but also the economic perspective… and I think that’s a role that we play as a financial institution here in the community.”

You can check out all the shows and times on their website at https://clemenscenter.org/broadway-series/