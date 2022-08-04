ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Downtown Elmira has experienced a patch of construction recently which has caused some drivers to take detours. What’s happening on Clemens Center Parkway will help pedestrians stay safe when crossing the busy street.

Crews spoke with 18 News saying crosswalks have been installed on the roadway to increase the safety of individuals walking. The new crosswalks have breaking points halfway through the roadway to not rush pedestrians.

According to NYSDOT, the crosswalks will be open on Friday, August 5, but crews will be back at a later date to draw the lines.