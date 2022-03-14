Clemens Center giving 2 free tickets to Riverdance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two lucky winners will get a pair of free tickets to the 25th Anniversary Tour of Riverdance at the Clemens Center in a new contest announced by the theater.

The Clemens Center announced on Monday that to enter the contest, all you have to do is comment on this Facebook post with who you’ll be bringing to the show. The winner will be chosen at random on March 17, 2022 and will get two free tickets to the show later this month.

Riverdance will open In downtown Elmira on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. and will run again on March 30. The show opened in 1994 celebrates its 25th year and features “thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance”, the Clemens Center said.

Tickets, pricing, and seating for the show are available on the Clemens Center website.

