ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic is being diverted away from the Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira after an accident at the E. Church Street intersection.

The accident was between three vehicles in the intersection, one of which came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Traffic is being pushed onto W. Gray Street away from the scene. Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance are currently attending to those involved. It’s currently unknown if there were any injuries.