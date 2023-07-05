ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has started a construction project meant to revitalize its courtyard.

The Clemens Center’s courtyard is located off Carl Proper Drive, which connects West Water Street and West Gray Street. Everyone that visits the Clemens Center’s box office or goes to watch a show enters the building through this courtyard.

“We’re going to renovate this place and make it more pleasing to the eye, for sure, and a better place for folks to come and stay for a while rather than just pass through,” said the Clemens Center Executive Director, Karen Cromer.

According to Cromer, the first thing crews will do is carefully remove the donor disks from the pavement. Although she isn’t sure what they’ll do with these disks, Cromer assures donors that they will find a new home for the disks at the Clemens Center.

The entire courtyard area will be revamped during construction. All of the pavement will be replaced, new lighting will be installed, and new landscaping will be done. New benches and instruments for kids of all ages to play will be placed in the courtyard. The patron drop-off area will see some improvements as well.

Cromer says that the work is expected to be completed by the end of September. The landscaping is expected to take longer and might not be finished until October. However, Cromer assures patrons that the construction will finish before “Jesus Christ Superstar” hits the stage on September 29.